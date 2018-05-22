GALLERY: Celebration time at Coláiste Rís awards night

CHECK OUT THE GALLERY FROM THE NIGHT ABOVE - Photos By Arthur Kinahan

The end of year rituals commenced last Thursday night in Coláiste Rís, Dundalk with the traditional prize-giving presentation ceremony.

This year’s guest speaker was past pupil and former CBS Primary School principal Michael Lambert.

The major subject awards were presented to the following students: the Tony Fallon Medal for Computer Studies to first year student Conall Mullins Short. The Noel Lennon Cup for History went to Teodora Ninkovic.

The Mathematics, Senior Science and Music Awards as well as the Senior Shield for the best results in this year’s Pre-Leaving Certificate exams were awarded to John Brennon.

Cillian Hennessy and Ichiro Bridges shared the Junior Shield. Caoimhe Crichton was awarded The John Philip Holland Cup for Junior Science.

Caoimhe was also awarded the Graphics Award. Brian McCahill was awarded the Contribution to Music Prize.

The main language awards went to Alanna McMullin (French), David Muloolly (German) and Ingrid Cavlovic (Spanish).

The Proinsias Ó Cuanaigh Cup for Gaeilge was awarded to Fionn Mac an tSagairt while the Tomás Mac Canna Cup for English was awarded to Fianait Maye.

The Main Art awards went to Ingrid Cavlovic (Junior Art) and Fianait Maye (Senior Art). The Business Awards went to Patrick Osborne (Junior Business) and to Paul Bronowski (Senior Business). The Home Economics Award went to Miriam Oleksyn.

The Institute of Physics Awards went to Yuri Dovhan and Pádraig Fallon.

The recipients of the main awards from this year’s Transition Year group were Niamh Maye, Sophie Carr and Nathan McKenna (Junk Kouture); Thomas McCreesh, Brian Brady, Ewen McEntaggart, Patrick Murtagh and Ruairí O’Connor (Bank of Ireland Enterprise Award); Eoghan McGeough, Toyyibat Adewunmi, Kerry-Ann Carr, Miriam Finnegan, John Brady and Guoda Usaite (Contribution to School Musical); Oran Colgan, Kiah McKenna, Ciarán Lennon, Jack Murphy, Jack Compton, George Maas, Judith Maguire and Daniel Lamina (Transition Year Contribution to School Life). The award for the Transition Year Student of the Year was shared by Nathan McKenna and Calvin Magee.

The Endeavour Award went to Jude Gibbs. Orla Larkin received the Éamonn and Deirdre Ó hUallacháin Award for Contribution to School Life.

Judith Maguire and Jack Conlon received recognition for their efforts in the Junior Certificate examinations in 2017, while past-pupil Fergal McArdle was recognised for achieving the best results in the school in last year’s Leaving Certificate examinations.

The awards for the students of the year went to Rachel Rice who was awarded the Brother Yorke Cup for being the Best First Year Student during this school year.

The overall prize for student of the year went to Fionn Mac an tSagairt who was presented with Corn Sheáin Uí Cheallaigh.

The final set of awards were presented to students who excelled themselves representing Coláiste Rís on the sports’ field.

The Gaelic football awards went to Fionn Cumiskey, Thomas McCreesh and Ciarán McGlynn, voted Gaelic Players of the Year in their age groups. Ciarán also was voted Senior Sports Person of the Year, while Deirbhile Tinnelly was voted Junior Sportsperson of the Year.

The Squad Player of the Year awards went to Seán Connor, David Ekperuoh and Eoin Murphy. Seóna Halligan, Kerri Clinton and Ciara Lennon received awards for Girls’ Gaelic Football

In Soccer the Player of the Year awards went to Oisín McBride, Mayowa Animashun, Conor Soraghan and Seán Hill.

The Squad Player of the Year awards went to Brian McCahill, Tadhg Corr, David Ekperuoh and Dylan Evans.

The school’s rugby team were honoured and the following students received Player of the Year awards: Tadhg McElroy, Dylan Conophy and Tolani Animashun. The Squad Players of the Year went to Cian Kieran, Cian O’Connell and Matthew Kirwin.