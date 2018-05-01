What the state-of-art €325 million WuXi Biologics Dundalk plant may look like

The Investment Promotion & Development Agency (IDA) has revealed mock-up drawings of what the new WuXi Biologics plant in Dundalk might look like - and it is seriously impressive.

The Chinese firm WuXi announced yesterday that they would be investing a whopping €325 million to build the high-tech hub in Mullagharlin, Dundalk.

The Dundalk building, which will be created over the next five years, is set to become the world's largest biomanufacturing plant.

It will bring with it 400 jobs, with average salaries of €50,000, the firm says.

A further 700 jobs will be created in the construction sector during the large-scale build.

See the printed edition of today's Dundalk Democrat for full coverage of the WiXi investment and quotes from An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who was at the Crowne Plaza in Dundalk yesterday to announce the news.

WuXi Biologics to Invest €325 million to Build Largest Biomanufacturing Facility Using Single-use Bioreactors in Ireland - https://t.co/6nRr2mcHIT pic.twitter.com/iTtP3zpobL

— IDA Ireland (@IDAIRELAND) April 30, 2018