St. Vincent's Debs 40th reunion

Check out our gallery of the St. Vincent's 40th debs ball reunion which took place on Saturday 14th April.

The social event, which marked the reunion of local women who had attended Dundalk's first ever debs ball 40 years ago was a great success by all accounts.

The old school pals met up at the school at 4pm and went on to Byrne's pub for 7.30 and even recreated the debs photo which was taken at the original debs.