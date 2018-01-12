PICTURES: Dundalk panto 'Sleeping Beauty'

Dundalk Musical Society along with their principal sponsor Cuchullain Credit Union are delighted to announce that booking is now well under way for their annual pantomime, which this year is the all-time favourite “Sleeping Beauty”.

Ticket sales have got off to a flying start with many performances already sold out! This is a show you really do not want to miss so grab your tickets before they are all gone.

The show opened in An Tain Arts Centre (Town Hall Dundalk) on Tuesday 9th of January 2018 until Sunday 14th at 8pm nightly with matinees on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th at 2.30pm.

Tickets are priced at a mere €10, evening Performances are €15 while the hugely popular matinees have already SOLD OUT! All tickets are now on sale from the box office at An Tain Arts Centre, online at www.antain.ie or contact 042 9332332.