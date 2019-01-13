LISTEN | Victorious Louth hurling boss Paul McCormack praises his players, singling out Naomh Moninne's Darren Geoghegan

Louth hurlers lifted the Kehoe Shield title at Darver this afternoon with a 1-18 to 0-14 victory over DCU/St. Patrick's.

Teenager Darren Geoghegan led the way for the Reds, scoring 0-9, including some crucial efforts in the second half.

New Louth manager Paul McCormack, who has now won three matches from three in charge, spoke to the media afterwards about - among other things - the Naomh Moninne man's display.

Listen above!

