WATCH | Huge touchline brawl during Dundalk's FAI Cup win over Shamrock Rovers

Goals in extra time from David McMillan and captain Stephen O’Donnell booked Dundalk’s passage through to the FAI Cup final after a fractious replay at Tallaght Stadium last night.

Stephen Kenny’s side thus meet holders Cork City for the third year in a row in the decider at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 5.

A bout of pushing and shoving involving both teams and benches lasted a couple of minutes

The first period of extra time was notable for an unseemly fracas, a bout of pushing and shoving involving both teams and benches that lasted a couple of minutes, after Dundalk’s O’Donnell and Rovers’ manager Stephen Bradley pushed each other on the sideline.

When it was calmed down, Rovers’ strength and conditioning coach, Darren Dillon, was sent to the stand while Dundalk’s O’Donnell and Sean Gannon were shown yellow cards.