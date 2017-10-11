WATCH | Spine-tingling footage of Dundalk fans singing in the rain at Tallaght

Dundalk FC were roared into the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup final last night by their incredible band of supporters.

Stephen O'Donnell's goal put gloss on the scoreboard in the second-half of extra-time, settling a game which threatened to boil over at one point. Footage of which you can see here.

However, the one constant of the night, was the visiting supporters so enjoy their wonderful rendition of 'Dundalk FC, the team for me'.

It's spine-tingling...