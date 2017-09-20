WATCH: Louth team compete in the Junior Hunt Chase at Ploughing 2017
A team from Louth prevailed in the early rounds of the Junior Hunt Chase at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore on Wednesday.
The competition sees teams of two taking on a short jumps course in a relay format.
Eva and Phoenix Williams from Louth managed to beat their opponents from Kildare in a good battle after a flawless team performance.
