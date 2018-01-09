WATCH: Dundalk Islamic Community send condolences to Japan and Yosuke Sasaki's family

A REPRESENTATIVE of the Dundalk Islamic Community who spoke at the vigil for Yosuke Sasaki last night sent his condolences to the people of Japan and his family.

Iman Nooh, Dundalk Islamic Community told the large crowd gathered at the memorial event that he was speaking on behalf of the Dundalk Muslim community.

"I'm here sending our condolences to the people of Japan and most especially to the family of Yosuke," he said.

"The people of Dundalk, of Ireland who have showed a great sign of humanity, the openness, the welcoming and which has enabled us to survive and live well."

The vigil, which was held opposite the Maid of Éireann statue in the town centre, was attended by thousands of people.

Many people in the crowd were tearful and visibly grief-stricken at the event which was organised for 24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki who was killed in Dundalk last week.

The vigil, which was organised by Dundalk Municipal District, began at 7pm and ended just after 7.30pm.

A number of dignitaries attended, including Mrs Mari Miyoshi, Ambassador of Japan to Ireland HE, Mr Sou Watanabe, First Secretary and Mr Tim Mawe, Asia Director Department of Foreign Affairs.

Lyndsey O'Neill sang John Lennon's 'Imagine' and Cllr John McGahon concluded the event.