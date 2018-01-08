WATCH: Yosuke Sasaki's family express "gratitude for kindness" at Dundalk vigil

COUNCILLOR John McGahon read out a statement issued by the family of the late Yosuke Sasaki at a candle-lit vigil in Dundalk earlier tonight.

The vigil took place from 7pm to 7.30pm opposite the Maid of Éireann statue. It was attended by a large crowd of people who attended to pay their respects to the 24-year-old who was killed on the Avenue Road on January 3.