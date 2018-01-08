WATCH: Vigil in Dundalk for Japanese man Yosuke Sasaki

THERE were emotional scenes at the candle-lit vigil held in Dundalk tonight for the Japanese man who was killed on January 3.

The vigil, which was held opposite the Maid of Éireann statue in the town centre was attended by a large crowd of people.

Many of the people in the crowd were tearful and visibly grief-stricken at the event which was organised for 24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki.

The vigil, which was organised by Dundalk Municipal District, began at 7pm and ended just after 7.30pm.

A number of dignitaries attended, including Mrs Mari Miyoshi, Ambassador of Japan to Ireland HE, Mr Sou Watanabe, First Secretary and Mr Tim Mawe, Asia Director Department of Foreign Affairs.

Cllr John McGahon spoke at the event, then Choon Mon Lee, a friend of Mr Sasaki played a Japanese piece on piano accompanied by Heather Oakes on violin.

This was followed by an Inter Faith Reflection. Rev Mark O' Hagan, Administrator of St Patrick's Parish spoke as did Iman Nooh, Dundalk Islamic Community.

After Rev Captain Geoffrey Walmsley, Church Of Ireland finished speaking, Fabio Tereinto representing the staff of National Pen recited a poem entitled "They say there is a reason".

Lyndsey O' Neill sang John Lennon's 'Imagine' and Cllr John McGahon concluded the event.