WATCH: Arrest of murder suspect Mohamed Morei (18) in Dundalk

A MURDER suspect disarmed by gardai was "acting in a very erratic way" just before he was arrested in Dundalk, according to Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan.

Chief Supt Mangan made the comments during a press briefing held at Dundalk Garda Station about a fatal attack on January 3, 2018.

The press briefing took place at 3pm just six hours after Japanese man Yosuke Sasaki, aged 24, was killed on the Avenue Road, Dundalk after he was stabbed while on his way to work.

"We had a considerable number of people in the area, a member observed this person acting in a very erratic way with the pole and I think his actions are certainly to be commended," said Chief Supt Mangan.

"He stood back an observed what was going on, kept the person under observation at a close distance and called for assistance which is the proper way to deal with such matters."

He added: "His actions are highly commendable for what he did."

Above: Japanese man Yosuke Sasaki, aged 24, who was killed on the Avenue Road, Dundalk

Two Dundalk men were also assaulted on the morning of January 3 between 9.07am and 9.32am. Cian Murphy, aged 22, from the Red Barn's Road area of Dundalk was injured when he was assaulted near the Inner Relief Road.

The second man, a 23-year-old from Faughart, Dundalk suffered a head injury when he was assaulted at Seatown at 9.32am. Gardai described the injuries suffered by the two Dundalk men as "non-serious".

Mohamed Morei, aged 18, whose nationality is unknown was arrested and charged with murder at The Crescent, Dundalk on January 4, 2018 in relation to the fatal attack on Mr Sasaki.

He appeared before a special sitting at Dundalk District Court on January 4, 2018 just before 7pm.

An application was made to remand the accused in custody. The judge granted the application and the teenager has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday morning next, January 11, 2018 by live video link at 10am.

The judge directed that all appropriate psychiatric and medical treatment be made available to the accused.