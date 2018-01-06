WATCH: Dundalk assault victims unknown to suspect Mohamed Morei

CHIEF Superintendent Christy Mangan explains that the two Dundalk male victims who were assaulted in the town on January 3 do not have "serious injuries".

Chief Supt Mangan made the comments at a press briefing at Dundalk Garda Station on January 3, 2018 just six hours after the killing of Yosuke Sasaki.

He also confirms that the fatal stabbing was the first of three incidents which occurred in Dundalk earlier that day between 8.54am and 9.32am.

Above: Cian Murphy from the Red Barn's Road area of Dundalk who was assaulted on the Inner Relief Road on January 3, 2018

Cian Murphy, aged 22, from the Red Barn's Road area of Dundalk was discharged from hospital shortly after being treated for his injuries which have been described by gardaí as "non-serious".

Mr Murphy is a media student at Dundalk Institute of Technology and also works for National Tile. He was assaulted just after 9am on January 3.

A second Dundalk man, a 23-year-old man from Faughart, was assaulted in a separate incident at Seatown. He was hit over the head with a fencing post and sought help from staff at Smyth's Life Pharmacy minutes after the assault occurred.

Above: Smyth's Life Pharmacy at Seatown where a 23-year-old Dundalk man sought help after suffering a head-injury