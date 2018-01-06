WATCH: Knife-attack press briefing in Dundalk given by gardai

CHIEF Superintendent Christy Mangan reminds journalists to report the knife-attack in Dundalk which left a 24-year-old Japanese man dead accurately and responsibly as the investigation is sub judice, and to be conscious of the fact that if the matter ends up before the courts, it is "subject to judicial testing".

Chief Supt Mangan made the comments at a press briefing at Dundalk Garda Station on January 3, 2018 just six hours after the killing of Yosuke Sasaki.

He also confirms that the fatal stabbing was the first of three incidents which occurred in Dundalk earlier that day between 8.54am and 9.32am.

Above: Japanese man Yosuke Sasaki (24) was killed on the Avenue Road, Dundalk while on his way to work on January 3, 2018