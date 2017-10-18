WATCH | Alf Stewart makes enemies in Dundalk after congratulating Cork City on League triumph

Cork City belatedly ended their 12-year title wait last night after securing the point they needed in a dour 0-0 draw with Derry City.

John Caulfield’s men made a lot of Cork fans happy last night – and none more than Home and Away star Alf Stewart.

“Don’t worry about the last 10 or 12 years – anyone can have a quiet decade. But now, you’re the champions. Good on ya!”

Cork have been runaway leaders for most of the season but spurned several chances to wrap up the title seeing their 18 point lead get reduced to six.