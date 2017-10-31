VOTE | Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

Our sports editor, Caoimhín Reilly, has put together a list of stars on the local sports scene and we want to know who you think deserves the accolade.

Vote for who you want to be Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week.

Conor Conway - Bellurgan United U15's - Young Conway scored a hat-trick as Bellurgan maintained their 100% record with victory over Glenmuir United last week.

Elizabeth McGuinness - Dundalk Ladies Golf - McGuinness claimed the Halloween Hamper Stableford at Dundalk Golf Club with a score of 34pts.

Caoimhe O'Callaghan - Dundalk RFC U16 - The flyer scored five tries in Dundalk's 45-15 annihilation of Navan at the Mill Road on Saturday.

Gary O'Hanlon - Runner - O'Hanlon finished 11th at the weekend's Dublin City Marathon, posting a career-best time in the race. Though he was controversially outdone for the highest-achieving Irish athlete, O'Hanlon's performance was nonetheless very impressive.

Alan Meegan - Cluskey's - Alan closed off his Tuborg Pool League match with Commercial Destroyers in style, beating Tony Fee to complete a 3-2 victory for Cluskey's.

Clem Walshe - Dundalk Golf Club - Walshe was a clear winner of Sunday’s Halloween Hamper competition at Dundalk Golf Club with a fine return of 42pts.