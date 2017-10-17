VOTE | Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

Our sports editor, Caoimhín Reilly, has put together a list of stars on the local sports scene and we want to know who you think deserves the accolade.

Vote for who you want to be Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week.

Don't forget to share, like and retweet when you're finished!

Jonathon Commins (Ardee, St. Mary's) - Commins put in an incredible individual display in Sunday's Minor Football Championship final, scoring 2-13 as Tommy Kirk's men eased to glory.

Gearóid McDonnell (Dundalk RFC) - The out-half was at his best in Dundalk's derby victory over Boyne on Saturday afternoon, kicking with confidence and even crossing the tryline himself.

Tiarnan Mulvenna (Muirhevna Mor) - Mulvenna was involved in each of the Blues' three goals at the weekend as they bowed out of the Leinster Senior Cup with a heart-breaking defeat to Mullingar Celtic.

Declan Toal (North East Runners Over-50s) - Toal claimed victory in the Over-50s category at Glenmore's event at the Bush last weekend.

Cian Walsh (Rock Celtic U13) - Scored the opening goal in their thrilling win over Glenmuir United in the Dundalk Schoolboys League, Walsh was integral to a great team performance.

Seán Bailey (Redeemer Celtic) - Bailey scored four times as Redeemer Celtic defeated Oldcastle 5-3 on Sunday morning in the NEFL Division Two league.

Conor Healy (Naomh Máirtín) - While JP Rooney and Brian Berrill were tremendous, Healy was the Jocks' driving force, scoring 0-3, while also holding Peter Kirwan scoreless in the Dreadnots' attack.

Stephen O'Donnell (Dundalk FC) - Heroic in last week's Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup semi-final replay win over Shamrock Rovers, O'Donnell applied the finishing touch with his team's fourth goal.

Feidhelm Joyce (Geraldines minors) - Though on the losing side, Joyce was brilliant in attack for the Gers, scoring a fine second-half goal to accompany some fine first-half points.

Ross Nally (Newtown Blues) - While he struggled to impact the match in the first-half, once the Gaels pushed forward Nally had a field day, punishing them on the breakaway. Senior final Man of the Match.