Our sports editor, Caoimhín Reilly, has put together a list of stars on the local sports scene and we want to know who you think deserves the accolade.

Vote for who you want to be Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week.

Declan Byrne (St. Mochta's) - The Louth forward scored 0-9 as St. Mochta's stung Naomh Fionnbarra's Division Two title challenge in Louth Village on Saturday evening.

Shane Lennon (Kilkerley Emmets) - Lennon hit an incredible 2-8 of his side's 2-15 tally as Kilkerley kept alive their hopes of Division One survival with victory over Clan na Gael on Friday night.

Óisín Drumm (Naomh Moninne) - Drumm was inspirational in helping Naomh Moninne reach their first Louth Senior Hurling Championship final in seven years with victory over Knockbridge.

Shane Grimes (Dundalk FC) - Having recovered from a career threatening injury from the tail end of last season, Grimes never put a foot wrong as Dundalk comfortably beat Crumlin in the FAI Cup.

Lynn Craven (Shelbourne Ladies) - The Dundalk native was part of the Shelbourne squad who performed admirably in the Champions League qualifiers, changing the game upon her introduction against Medik Konin of Poland last week.

Que Olula (Bay FC) - The striker scored four goals in Bay's 5-3 NEFL Division Three game with Glenmuir United on Friday night.

Finn Carter (Tick Tock Two) - Finn was declared the winner of last week's Tick Tock Two event, finishing in exactly the time he anticipated, 17.42 mins.

Glen Duffy (Snooker) - Duffy claimed the inaugural Peadar Callan Snooker League title last Wednesday night with victory over Dominic O'Connor.

Umer Khan (Dundalk Cricket Club) - Khan starred for Dundalk as they secured another vital league victory, this time facing Castleknock.

Jenny McGuinness (Stabannon Ladies) - McGuinness returned from a lengthy lay-off to score 1-5 in helping Parnells maintain their quest for a second successive Louth ladies championship success.