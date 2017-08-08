VOTE: Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

Our sports editor, Caoimhín Reilly, has put together a list of stars on the local sports scene and we want to know who you think deserves the accolade.

Vote for who you want to be Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week.

Don't forget to share, like and retweet when you're finished!

John Gallagher (Louth Minors) - Gallagher was in sublime for against Kerry in Saturday's afternoon's All-Ireland MFC quarter-final. He scored 0-6, two from play, and looked as good as any player on show. Even the Kerry public remarked on his performance.

Patrick McEleney (Dundalk) - Dundalk's number 11 added to his array of special goals with another against Limerick on Friday night. McEleney controlled the second-half of the game and underlined why many consider him to be the league's shining light.

Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk Golf Club) - Rafferty is another local sports star whose stock is rising with each passing week. He received an Irish call-up for the upcoming Home Internationals on the back of several very consistent performances, both at home and abroad.

Niamh Sadlier (Stabannon Ladies) - The corner-forward bagged three goals as her side opened their Louth Senior Ladies Championship account with victory over Roche/Na Piarsaigh on Sunday. To boot, she also grabbed a point. Her tally was crucial as Parnells ran out narrow three-point winners.

Andrew Williams (Dundalk Cricket) - Dundalk's 'skipper led from the front as the local cricketers gained a comprehensive victory over Adamstown in the Leinster Cricket League on Saturday afternoon. Williams took three early wickets to set Dundalk on their way. He hit 33 with the bat.