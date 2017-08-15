VOTE: Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

Our sports editor, Caoimhín Reilly, has put together a list of stars on the local sports scene and we want to know who you think deserves the accolade.

Vote for who you want to be Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week.

Don't forget to share, like and retweet when you're finished!

Ray McCabe - Clan na Gael: McCabe scored 1-4, including the late winning goal, against Hunterstown Rovers in the IFC on Sunday afternoon.

Alan Quigley - St. Joseph's: Quigley brought himself level with Jim McEneaney at the top of the scoring charts with 0-6 as St. Joseph's knocked Ardee, St. Mary's out of the SFC at the weekend.

Mark McAuley - Team Ireland Showjumping: The Ardee man was part of Ireland team who finished fifth in the Aga Khan event at the Dublin Horse Show on Friday.

Michael Duffy - Dundalk FC: The winger put in a scintillating performance as Dundalk knocked Derry City out of the FAI Cup on Sunday.

Bronagh McArdle - St. Bride's Ladies: McArdle scored 2-2, including the late winning goal, as St. Bride's stunned the Geraldines in the Ladies SFC on Sunday morning.

Mickey O'Kane - Muirhevnamor FC: The Blues' striker scored twice as Muirhevnamor reached an 11th successive McConville Cup final with victory over Shamrocks.

Eoin Murphy - Dundalk Golf Club: Murphy received his first international cap, picking up his first point too, in Ireland's Home International fixture in England.

Jack Watters - Dundalk U13s: The Quay Celtic attacker registered six goals in six matches as the local lads claimed the Galway Plate in stunning fashion.