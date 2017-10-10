VOTE | Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

Our sports editor, Caoimhín Reilly, has put together a list of stars on the local sports scene and we want to know who you think deserves the accolade.

Jackie Agnew (O'Connell's) - Agnew had a strorming second-half as the Castlebellingham men claimed the Seamus Flood Cup with victory over Clan na Gael on Sunday.

Catherine Marcus (Karate) - With a stunning performance at the ONAKAI Irish Open, Marcus collected two medals, a silver and a bronze.

Ryan Walsh (St. Fechin's U16) - The talented youngster was everywhere to ensure St. Fechin's sprung a suprise in Sunday's U16 Championship final. He scored 1-8 of the Hoops' 1-13.

Conor Macken (Woodview Celtic) - Macken, Woodview's player/manager, was an integral component as the Dundalk side knocked Home Farm out of the Leinster Junior Cup on Sunday.

Garry Hoey (Ireland Amputee Soccer team) - Hoey played his part as the Irish team finished sixth at the European Championships in Istanbul this week.

Brendan Rogers (Rock Celtic) - The winger scored a hat-trick in Rock Celtic's 11-0 thumping of Grove Rangers in the Tully Cup on Sunday morning.

David Sally (Irish International Ice-Hockey) - Sally played a crucial role, alongside fellow local players Niall McEvoy and Vytautus Lukosevicius, as Ireland secured a silver medal at the 2017 Development Cup in Andorra.

Enya Silkena (St. Gerard's AC) - The young athlete put in a storming finish to claim the girls U11 race at the Louth Cross County Championships at DkIT on Sunday.

Óisín Meegan (Geraldines Minors) - Meegan struck 1-2, including the last minute winning point, to secure the Gers' place in their seventh minor final in 11 years.

Jamie McCaul (Rock Celtic) - Like his colleague, Rogers, McCaul also netted a hat-trick against Grove Rangers in the Tully Cup on Sunday.

Conall McGeough (Glenmuir U12) - McGeough hit a hat-trick as Glenmuir U12 went top of the Premier Division in the Dundalk Schoolboys League with victory over Quay Celtic U12.

Niall Conlon (O'Connell's) - Integral to O'Connells' victory over Clan na Gael on Sunday, scoring five-points as Paddy Bates' team won by six-points.