VOTE | Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

Our sports editor, Caoimhín Reilly, has put together a list of stars on the local sports scene and we want to know who you think deserves the accolade.

Vote for who you want to be Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week.

Don't forget to share, like and retweet when you're finished!

Éanna McArdle (Dundalk Gaels) - Scored four-points and was exceptional as the Ramparts men ended their 25-year wait for a place in the senior final with victory over Naomh Máirtín on Sunday.

Paul Scanlon (Rock Celtic Over 35's) - Normally when a 'keeper concedes four goals in a final, his team loses. But Scanlon produced heroics in the shootout to claim the NEFL Over-35's league title for Rock Celtic.

Zoe White (Glenmore AC) - Zoe won her U8 section at the weekend's Louth Cross Country Novice and even Age Juvenile Championship.

Vincent Conlon (Golf) - Conlon won Golfer of the Year at Dundalk Golf Club at the weekend, edging out Peter Rogers and Jim Dwyer in the final round of competition.

Niall Lennon (Rock Celtic U15) - Lennon was integral, scoring twice, as Rock Celtic defeated rivals Quay Celtic 5-1 in the Dundalk Schoolboys League on Saturday.

Justin McArdle (Snooker) - McArdle won the Snooker shot of the year competition run by the Peadar Callan Snooker League in partnership with the Dundalk Democrat.

Jimmy Flynn (Cuchulainn Cycling Club) - Flynn claimed gold at the Masters 60 category at the National Championships in Castledaly, Galway at the weekend.

Brendan Cassidy (Dromin Juveniles U11) - The potent attacker struck a hat-trick as Dromin defeated Glenmuir Athletic 6-2 in the Dundalk Schoolboys League at the weekend.

Stephen Murphy (Dundalk RFC) - A welcome returnee to the Dundalk line-up and enjoyed a good day on the try scoring front, despite finishing on the losing side in Saturday's derby with Ashbourne RFC.

Brian White (Bellurgan United) - While not scoring himself, White was highly influential in midfield alongside Paddy Keenan as United advanced in the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday.

David Ward (Rock Celtic Over-35s) - The scorer of a hat-trick in Friday's Over-35's NEFL final, Ward proved he still has the talent in front of goal...

Patrick Harmon and Donal Carthy (Dundalk Swimmers) - A joint effort, Harmon (28.50 seconds) and Carthy (29.70 seconds) were part of a hundred strong group of Irish swimmers who celebrated National Swimming Day by breaking a world record last Friday.