VOTE | Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

Jackie Agnew (O'Connell's) - Agnew was inspirational towards the close of his side's IFC semi-final win over Naomh Fionnbarra, kicking a three-points. He also ran a four-mile race on Saturday...

Billy Smith (Clan na Gael) - So often the Clans' go to man, Smith continued his fine year with seven-points, including the winner in their IFC semi-final victory over Mattock Rangers on Friday night.

Ciarán Johnson (Golf) - The juvenile has a week to remember. Finishing second in Wednesday's Open Singles Stableford, he went one better to claim the Irwin Lockington Salver on Sunday.

Derek Williams (Dundalk Rugby Club) - Despite being on the losing side on Saturday and receiving a yellow-card, Williams scored two tries, including the late one which sealed a losing bonus point.

Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues) - While Colm Judge and John Kermode has big games, McDonnell performed on Saturday evening to help his side to the SFC final.

Des McKeown (Rock Celtic) - McKeown scored the only goal as Rock Celtic scored a 1-0 win over Navan Town at Sandy Lane on Friday night.

Ronan Grufferty (Glen Emmets) - While James Butler got the Man of the Match, Grufferty was simply immense on Sunday, leading his side to victory with three whopping points from range.

Jack Watters (Quay Celtic U14) - A starlet who continues to make headlines. Watters scored a hat-trick as Quay Celtic overcame Quay Olympic in their Dundalk Schoolboys League fixture.

Seán Kelly (Motocross) - After 17 years on the circuit, Kelly claimed victory in the Grade A MX1 Motocross Championship in Cork over the weekend.

Barry O'Hare (Roche Emmets) - Had a poor game in general, despite scoring 1-3, but there is hardly another man in the county who could have nailed the '45 he did to secure Roche promotion to Division Two.

Ronan Geoghegan (Naomh Moninne) - Flawless from placed-balls, Geoghegan hit eight-points to help Naomh Moninne to their first SHC title in seven-years on Sunday afternoon.

Fiachra McArdle (Cuchulainn GAA) - The former Gaels man scored 1-8 of his side's 1-11 total, including the match-winning major, to secure a London IFC title.