Our sports editor, Caoimhín Reilly, has put together a list of stars on the local sports scene and we want to know who you think deserves the accolade.

Vote for who you want to be Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week.

Grace Rogers (Stabannon Ladies) - Rogers top-scored as Stabannon claimed the Louth Ladies Championship title in Tallanstown on Sunday.

Kevin Callaghan (Roche Emmets) - The veteran led Roche to the final of the Division 2/3 promotion play-offs with 0-8 in his side's victory over St. Kevin's on Friday night.

Lee O'Carroll (Quay Celtic U15) - O'Carroll scored a hat-trick as Quay secured a 6-2 victory over Glenmuir United at Clancy Park on Wednesday night.

Geraldine Finnegan (Tetradecathlete) - Finnegan secured a memorable triumph while breaking the world tetredecathlon record at a competition in Belgium.

John Byrne (Glenmuir FC) - The speedy attacker scored his team's winning goal against Quay Athletic on Sunday afternoon, his side's first win of the season.

Abigail Mulholland (Dundalk Karate) - Mulholland won two silver medals at the annual CIKA National Championships with a superb performance.

Gary Clarke (Muirhevna Mor) - The winger performed heroics as the Blues sealed their place in the next round of the FAI Junior Cup with victory over Valeview Shankill at the weekend. He scored the match-winning penalty with the final kick.

Ciara Woods (Clan na Gael Ladies) - Woods hit 3-3 as the Ecco Road girls lifted the Louth Ladies Junior Football Championship title on Saturday evening.

Gearóid McDonald (Dundalk RFC) - The out-half was integral as Dundalk RFC got their season off to a flying start with a 24-14 victory over Enniscorthy on Saturday.

Eamonn McAuley (Na Piarsaigh) - McAuley scored the all-important three-pointer as Na Piarsaigh kept their Division Two survival hopes alive with victory over Lannléire last Wednesday.

Emma Singleton (Kilkerley/Dowdallshill Ladies) - Singleton scored two vital three-pointers as the north-Louth combination condemned St. Fechin's to a second successive Louth Ladies Championship final defeat.

Moyo Badun (Muirhevnamor U17) - A double strike from Badun in the first-half of Muirhevnamor's league clash Woodview settled the game on Friday night.

Aidan Curtin (Rock Celtic) - Curtin was the star of the show as Rock Celtic claimed the three-points over Kells-Blackwater on Friday night.