VOTE: Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

Our sports editor, Caoimhín Reilly, has put together a list of stars on the local sports scene and we want to know who you think deserves the accolade.

Vote for who you want to be Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week.

Adam O'Connor - St. Joseph's: O'Connor returned from a summer away to help St. Joseph's to the semi-final of the Senior Football Championship, scoring a goal in the victory over the Geraldines.

Katie Mallon - Glenmore AC: Katie came in as the second juvenile home at the Dromiskin 5k race on Saturday evening.

Paddy Keenan - Bellurgan United: On his return to the Bellurgan ranks, Keenan scored the opening goal as his side edged Quay Celtic in the Dundalk derby on Friday night.

Éanna McArdle - Dundalk Gaels: McArdle struck three crucial points, including two wonderful first-half efforts, as Dundalk Gaels ended Sean O'Mahony's interest in the Louth Senior Football Championship.

Micky O'Kane - (Muirhevna Mor): The prolific attacker notched a hat-trick in Saturday evening's McConville Cup final win for the Blues over Quay Celtic at Oriel Park.

Catherine O'Grady - (DMAC Kickboxing): O'Grady claimed a goal medal at the WKU World Kickboxing Championships.

Evan McEnteggart - (Rock Celtic U14): Evan McEnteggart scored twice in the opening-half as Rock Celtic defeated Glenmuir United 3-0.

James Butler - (Glen Emmets): Butler rescued Glen Emmets a replay in their JFC semi-final. He landed a dramatic equaliser, hitting 0-4 overall.

Trevor O'Brien - (Glyde Rangers): O'Brien led the Glyde attack as they demolished Roche Emmets in Sunday evening's JFC semi-final. The veteran struck five of his side's 2-11 total.

Mickey Coburn - (Dundalk Golf Club): The club captain joined forces with Leslie Walker to qualify themselves for a lucrative SkyCaddie PGA Pro-Captain Challenge final in Morocco.

Shane Lennon - (Kilkerley Emmets): The Kilkerley captain led from the front as Emmets secured their SFC status with victory over Cooley on Sunday. Lennon scored 1-8.

JP Rooney - (Naomh Máirtín): Rooney returned from his honeymoon to help the Jocks to the semi-final of the championship, scoring 2-1 in the second-half.