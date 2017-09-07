VOTE: Pick the next Louth manager

The race for the Louth manager's job appears to be hotting up after the County Board's five-man selection committee was finalised.

Several names have been bandied about in recent weeks, and even days, and we have put together a list of the established frontrunners to see who YOU want appointed as Colin Kelly's successor.

The poll will close on Monday lunchtime, September 11th, with the winner appearing in both our online and print platforms.

Colm Nally, Peter Fitzpatrick, Paul 'Pillar' Caffrey, Pete McGrath and Steven Poacher are the contenders.