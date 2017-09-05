Our sports editor, Caoimhín Reilly, has put together a list of stars on the local sports scene and we want to know who you think deserves the accolade.

Vote for who you want to be Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week.

Eve McCrystal (Paracyclist) - The Jenkinstown-native claimed two gold medals at the Paracycling World Championships in South Africa over the weekend.

Matthew Corcoran (Geraldines) - Corcoran hit two goals as the Gers escaped relegation to Division Two courtesy of their final day annihilation of Cooley Kickhams.

Donna King (St. Kevin's Camogie) - The forward scored three goals as St. Kevin's claimed their fourth Louth Senior Camogie title in a row with victory over Mattock Rangers.

Ciarán Sheelan (Bellurgan United) - Sheelan scored two and won Bellurgan a penalty during their 3-3 draw with OMP in the NEFL Premier Division on Friday night.

Freddy Murray (Dundalk Tennis Club) - Freddy was selected on the Irish U14 team for this weekend's Home Nations Cup in Glasgow.

Michael Duffy (Dundalk FC) - With two assists and countless moments of genius, Duffy's performance against St. Patrick's Athletic on Friday night sees him get another nomination.

Meabh Duffy (Cobra-Kan) - Meabh claimed four gold medals at the Tallaght Open on Sunday, included were wins in the Intermediate and advanced Kata sections

Kizito Ekwueme (Rock Celtic) - The young forward scored a brace, including a late equaliser, during Sunday's 3-3 draw with Torro in the Kilmessan Shield.

Stephen Woods (Muirhevnamor) - Woods scored a hat-trick as Muirhevnamor added the Top Four Cup to their Summer League title victory.

Emmet Kirk (St. Bride's) - Kirk scored the all-important goal, along with two later points, as St. Bride's won their Division Two league decider with Naomh Fionnbarra on Saturday evening.