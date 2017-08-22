VOTE: Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

Our sports editor, Caoimhín Reilly, has put together a list of stars on the local sports scene and we want to know who you think deserves the accolade.

Vote for who you want to be Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week.

Daniel Finley (Louth Mavericks) - Finley was awarded the MVP as the Mavs secured the title with victory on the Mill Road on Sunday.

Seán Murray (Dundalk Gaels) - There didn't seem to be too many willing to take on the responsibility to have a pot at goal for the Gaels in the closing minutes of Sunday's game with the O'Mahony's. That was until Murray stepped up to slot over, rescuing a draw in dramatic style...

Jim McEneaney (Geraldines) - Jim Mac shaded the duel with St. Joes' Alan Quigley in Dowdallshill on Sunday evening to ensure the Gers remained in the Senior Football Championship.

Jack O'Keefe (Dundalk U19) - O'Keefe was in fine goal-scoring form last week. Having registered in the previous weekends' win over Cavan/Monaghan, the forward bagged a spectacular brace in Dundalk's Enda McGuill Cup semi-final win over Cobh.

David Yore (Naomh Moninne) - Like Murray, Yore wasn't overly influential until his late salvo saved the day for Moninne against Pearse Óg in the Louth SHC. The corner-forward scored two goals in a minute, with the second being of the highest order.

Tom MacGuinness (Endurance Racing) - 66-year-old Tom McGuinness defied his years to finish 11th from a field of over 70 at the FEI European Championships in Belgium recently. His trek totalled 160km.

Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk Golf Club) - Rafferty took four-points from five available as Ireland reclaimed the Home Internationals Cup. Plus, it was his first appearance in an Irish team.

Tiarnan Mulvenna (Muirhevna Mor) - The former Dundalk man scored the opener as Muirhevna Mor got their NEFL title defence off to a winning start against Kingscourt Harps on Friday night.

Robbie Benson (Dundalk FC) - Benson netted twice in Dundalk's 4-0 victory over Derry City on Sunday.

Muhammad Zahid (Dundalk Cricket Club) - Zahid helped Dundalk to a great victory over Clondalkin on Saturday, scoring 70 not out as Dundalk prevailed by nine wickets.