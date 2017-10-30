POLL: Do you think the clocks should go back

Many people probably enjoyed what felt like a lie in yesterday when the clocks went back an hour. However, if the EU have their way, that might be about to change.

Apparently a group of MEPs have been mounting a campaign for the past few years to change the system.

Daylight saving, by the way, was first introduced to Ireland in 1916. RTE have an interesting article on its introduction here

While the clock going back may mean that some of us got a lie in at the weekend, darkness hitting at 5 pm and earlier in winter, can be very disheartening if you like the sun.

And if like many, you work long hours indoors, winter can feel like five months of darkness.

So if Daylight Savings were to extend throughout the year, would you be happy? Do you like the extra hour of sunlight in the evening in summer?

Or do you think people should just get up for work an hour earlier and finish an hour earlier, like happens in some countries?

