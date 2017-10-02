POLL: Will plain packaging stop people smoking in Louth?

As of last Saturday, tobacco in Ireland must be sold in plain packaging. Ireland has become the fourth country in the world to introduce plain packaging for tobacco products

The move has been made in an attempt to dissuade consumers from taking up smoking, with hopes that plain packaging might help to make the idea of smoking less attractive.

It will be interesting to see if the move has any effect on the number of people taking up smoking in Ireland.

We would like to hear your thoughts on the matter. Do you think it will have an effect? Do you think it will cut down on the number of young people taking up smoking?

We have put up a poll to try gauge people's feelings on the matter. We'll leave it open until tomorrow and share the results then.

So here is the question - Will plain packaging change people's smoking habits?