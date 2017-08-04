VOTE: Your favourite deli in Dundalk
Mace, Castletown Road
Londis, Quay Street
Centra, Blackrock
Conlon's, Dundalk
Subway
Today, Knockbridge
Joe's, Greengates
Cafe Aqua, Blackrock
Flanagan's Mace, Dublin Road
McCreesh's Deli, Avenue Road
Mrs.Deli's
Deli Lites
Maxol, Dublin Road
The Ranch, EK Fuels
Dunnes, Bellurgan
Park Café, Dundalk
McAteer's, Dundalk
Mace, Greenacres
Spar, Carrick Road
The nominations are in and the poll is now running for the best deli in Dundalk.
Like all our previous polls, people have become very engaged in the discussion. There's also been a huge response to our request for nominations.
We reckon this could be our hardest fought poll yet!
We'll leave the poll running over the weekend and announce the winner on Monday.
So its back to you now, time to get voting!
