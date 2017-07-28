VOTE: Louth's best tourist attraction

Donard McCabe

Donard McCabe

VOTE: Louth's best tourist attraction

Carlingford Abbey, just one of the many tourist attractions in Carlingford

Carlingford

Mellifont Abbey

Greenore

Proleek Dolmen

Roche Castle

Omeath

Blackrock

Magic Hill, Cooley

Templetown Beach

Jumping Church, Ardee

Bridge Street

Cu Chulainn's Castle

Long Woman's Grave

Seatown, Dundalk

Slieve Foy

Clogherhead

Ardee Castle

Dundalk Gaol

Boyne Valley

Oliver Plunkett's Head, Drogheda

Wild Goose Lodge (Reaghstown)

Navvy Bank, Dundalk

Monasterboice

Ravensdale Forest

Patrick Kavanagh Country (Inniskeen)

St Brigid's Shrine, Faughart

The nominations for the best tourist attraction in Louth, show just how much the county has to offer in terms of tourism.

There's things to see and do, from Cooley the whole way down to Drogheda, the list of nominations here could go on and on.

We've cut the nominations off now and have put a poll up to find the top choice.

The poll is open now and will run through the weekend - we will announce the winner on Monday.

While the weather might not be the best for it today, why not pay a visit to some of the listed attractions tomorrow or Sunday?

So over to you now, time to get voting!