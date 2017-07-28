VOTE: Louth's best tourist attraction
Carlingford Abbey, just one of the many tourist attractions in Carlingford
Carlingford
Mellifont Abbey
Greenore
Proleek Dolmen
Roche Castle
Omeath
Blackrock
Magic Hill, Cooley
Templetown Beach
Jumping Church, Ardee
Bridge Street
Cu Chulainn's Castle
Long Woman's Grave
Seatown, Dundalk
Slieve Foy
Clogherhead
Ardee Castle
Dundalk Gaol
Boyne Valley
Oliver Plunkett's Head, Drogheda
Wild Goose Lodge (Reaghstown)
Navvy Bank, Dundalk
Monasterboice
Ravensdale Forest
Patrick Kavanagh Country (Inniskeen)
St Brigid's Shrine, Faughart
The nominations for the best tourist attraction in Louth, show just how much the county has to offer in terms of tourism.
There's things to see and do, from Cooley the whole way down to Drogheda, the list of nominations here could go on and on.
We've cut the nominations off now and have put a poll up to find the top choice.
The poll is open now and will run through the weekend - we will announce the winner on Monday.
While the weather might not be the best for it today, why not pay a visit to some of the listed attractions tomorrow or Sunday?
So over to you now, time to get voting!
