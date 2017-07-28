VOTE: Louth's best tourist attraction

The nominations for the best tourist attraction in Louth, show just how much the county has to offer in terms of tourism.

There's things to see and do, from Cooley the whole way down to Drogheda, the list of nominations here could go on and on.

We've cut the nominations off now and have put a poll up to find the top choice.

The poll is open now and will run through the weekend - we will announce the winner on Monday.

While the weather might not be the best for it today, why not pay a visit to some of the listed attractions tomorrow or Sunday?

So over to you now, time to get voting!