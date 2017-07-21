VOTE: Dundalk's favourite Chinese takeaway
Nominations are in - time to cast your vote
Time to vote for Dundalk's favourite Chinese takeaway
Adelphi Jade
The Curry House
New World
Gourmet Palace
Sun House
Nice Day
Youngs
The Kitchen
Black Wok
Jade Garden
Connies Takeaway
Golden Chopsticks
Xing Zheng Cheinese(Great Wall)
Sing Li Van
Wiltons Chinese
China Kitchen
Cheungs
We never knew there were so many Chinese Takeaways in Dundalk. We also didn't realise just how popular they are in Dundalk.
There has been a huge response to our requests for your nominations, for Dundalk's favourite Chinese takeaway. Like we've said here before, its great to see such support in Dundalk for our local businesses and services.
We're hungry just putting the list of nominations together, you wouldn't need a fortune cracker to tell you where what we'll be having for lunch today anyway!
The nominations are up now anyway, so its time to make your decision.
As usual, we'll leave the poll open over the weekend and announce the winner on Monday.
Perhaps try out one or two of the nominees over the weekend to help make your decision - we certainly aim to do so in the office here anyway!
So its back to you now folks, get voting!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on