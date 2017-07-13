VOTE: The Best Coffee in Dundalk
The nominations are in - time to cast your vote!
Panana, Market Square
Coffee Time, Park Street
Park Cafe, Retail Park
Urbano, Park Street
23 Seats, Crowe Street
Relish, Jocelyn Place
3rd Place, Market Square
Coffee Lounge, Clanbrassil Street
Crowne Plaza, Dundalk
Jackie's Cafe, Market Square
Treet and Green, The Marshes
Cafe Aqua, Blackrock
Conlon's Food Hall, Clanbrassil Street
Ruby's, Williamson Mall
McAteers Food House, Clanbrassil Street
The Station House Cafe
The nominations are in and the poll is now up. There are some excellent choices up there - we're finding it very difficult to pick our favourite from everyone's choices.
We'll leave the poll open until after the weekend and announce the winner on Monday.
If you're finding it difficult to make a decision, why not pay a visit to one or two of the nominees over the weekend and try them out?
So its over to you now anyway - time to vote!
