VOTE: The Best Coffee in Dundalk

The nominations are in - time to cast your vote!

VOTE: The Best Coffee in Dundalk

Who serves up the best coffee in Dundalk? Time to vote!

Panana, Market Square

Coffee Time, Park Street

Park Cafe, Retail Park

Urbano, Park Street

23 Seats, Crowe Street

Relish, Jocelyn Place

3rd Place, Market Square

Coffee Lounge, Clanbrassil Street

Crowne Plaza, Dundalk

Jackie's Cafe, Market Square

Treet and Green, The Marshes

Cafe Aqua, Blackrock

Conlon's Food Hall, Clanbrassil Street

Ruby's, Williamson Mall

McAteers Food House, Clanbrassil Street

The Station House Cafe

The nominations are in and the poll is now up. There are some excellent choices up there - we're finding it very difficult to pick our favourite from everyone's choices.

We'll leave the poll open until after the weekend and announce the winner on Monday. 

If you're finding it difficult to make a decision, why not pay a visit to one or two of the nominees over the weekend and try them out?

So its over to you now anyway - time to vote!