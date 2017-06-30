POLL: The nominations are in for best restaurant in Dundalk

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Lisdoo Bar and Restaurant

The Windsor

Riva

Punjab House

The Rum House

Fitzpatricks Bar and Restaurant

Jackie Murphy's

Cluskeys Restaurant and Bar

Lennon's Gastro Pub

Callan's Bar and Restaurant

So the nominations are in for the best restaurant in Dundalk and the surrounding areas.

We've picked the top 10 nominations and are now ready for the vote.

This is looking like being a poll that will be hard fought – people seem to be very partisan when it comes to their choice of dining in Dundalk!

The poll is now up and will remain open over the weekend. We'll announce the winner on Monday.

So its over to you now – time to get voting!