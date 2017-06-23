The nominations are in for best Hairdresser/Barber in Dundalk

Chaplins

B Sharp

Blade FX

Cortex

Justin Casey

The Rook

Cutting Crew

Rock Paper Scissors

Peter Mark

Colour Code

Renegade 13

The Works

Tony's Barbers 

Grafters

Avenue Barbers 

The Hair Shop

 

As has been confirmed by the huge response to our request for nominations, there is no shortage of talented hairdressers and barbers in Dundalk.

There have been so many nominations, we've decided therefore to pick the top 16 nominations for our poll.

So it's back to you now. We'll leave the poll open until Sunday night so you have plenty of time to cast your vote.