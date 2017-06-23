The nominations are in for best Hairdresser/Barber in Dundalk
The nominations are in - time to vote!
Chaplins
B Sharp
Blade FX
Cortex
Justin Casey
The Rook
Cutting Crew
Rock Paper Scissors
Peter Mark
Colour Code
Renegade 13
The Works
Tony's Barbers
Grafters
Avenue Barbers
The Hair Shop
As has been confirmed by the huge response to our request for nominations, there is no shortage of talented hairdressers and barbers in Dundalk.
There have been so many nominations, we've decided therefore to pick the top 16 nominations for our poll.
So it's back to you now. We'll leave the poll open until Sunday night so you have plenty of time to cast your vote.
