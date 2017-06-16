POLL: The best pint of Guinness in Dundalk

We’ve had huge response to our request for nominations for the best pint of Guinness in Dundalk.

There are just so many great spots in Dundalk and the north Louth region for a good pint of Guinness.

We’ve gone through all the nominations and have picked the 10 most popular choices.

So now it’s back to you to cast your vote.

We’ll leave the poll open until Sunday night and will reveal the winner on Monday.

That should give people time to test the pints in one or two of the nominations if its needed to help make that vital decision. So get voting!