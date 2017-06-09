The best chipper in Dundalk - the nominations are in!

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

The nominations are in - now for the vote!

Time to vote for your favourite!

Malocca's, The Ramparts
 

Roma, Park Street

Tony's, Greenacres
 

Gino's, Clanbrassil Street
 

Isle de France, Clanbrassil Street
 

Milano's, Bridge Street
 

Angelo's, Dublin Road
 

Kieran's, Chapel Street
 

Mullens, Roden Place
 

The Kingfisher, Park Street
 

We've had a phenomonal response to our request for nominations for the best chipper in town - people in Dundalk really do take their chippers seriously!

We've picked the top 10 nominations - it was very difficult to drop those with the fewest nominations, especially considering some were among our own personal favourites!

So its now back to you to cast your vote.

We'll leave the poll open until Sunday evening and reveal the winner on Monday.

Think carefully before casting your vote, maybe test out a few of the nominees over the weekend before making your decision!