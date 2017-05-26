Where is the best 99 ice-cream - your chance to vote!

Donard McCabe

Donard McCabe

Ice Cream Cone

Time to vote who has the best 99!

Conyards, Newry Road, Dundalk

Joe's, Greengates, Dublin Rd, Dundalk

Barry's, Grange, Carlingford

Mace, Main Street, Blackrock

Paddy Clarke's, Ardee Rd, Dundalk

Finlay's, Ardee

Mace, Carrick Rd, Dundalk

Roma, Park St, Dundalk

Swanny's, Ardee

Pat's Gift Shop, Dunleer

We've had a huge response to yesterday's article where we asked you to nominate which shop in Louth sold the best 99 ice-cream.

We've taken what we found to be the 10 most favourite choices and are now asking you to vote for the best.

This is a very important decision you are about to make - maybe think over your decision this afternoon with a nice cone from your local shop before voting!

We'll close the voting after the weekend and announce who got the most votes on Monday.