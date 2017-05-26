Where is the best 99 ice-cream - your chance to vote!
Time to vote who has the best 99!
Conyards, Newry Road, Dundalk
Joe's, Greengates, Dublin Rd, Dundalk
Barry's, Grange, Carlingford
Mace, Main Street, Blackrock
Paddy Clarke's, Ardee Rd, Dundalk
Finlay's, Ardee
Mace, Carrick Rd, Dundalk
Roma, Park St, Dundalk
Swanny's, Ardee
Pat's Gift Shop, Dunleer
We've had a huge response to yesterday's article where we asked you to nominate which shop in Louth sold the best 99 ice-cream.
We've taken what we found to be the 10 most favourite choices and are now asking you to vote for the best.
This is a very important decision you are about to make - maybe think over your decision this afternoon with a nice cone from your local shop before voting!
We'll close the voting after the weekend and announce who got the most votes on Monday.
