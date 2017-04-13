POLL: Should pubs be open on Good Friday?
Pubs across Ireland will definitely stay closed this Good Friday, but there have been numerous calls in recent years to change what has been referred to as a “dated practice”.
Successive governments have shown little willingness to change the 1927 law but publicans have said that closing the pubs on the Easter weekend “sends a very negative signal to tourists and visitors” and also harms local businesses.
