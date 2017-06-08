Gaels set for Cooley stroll on Saturday

Names are still being taken ahead of Dundalk Gaels' fundraising walk over the Cooley Mountains this Saturday.

Up on 100 club members, and friends, are expected to depart The Lumpers in Ravensdale at 1:30pm to follow in the footsteps of the county's best-known hurler, Cuchulainn.

They will be covering a 10k course with the walk expected to take in the region of three hours.

Refreshments will be available for children at the starting point while a get-together has been organished for Kennedy's on the Carrick Road later in the evening.

A great day lies in stall...