DETAILS | Dundalk's Easter Rising Commemorations
Arrangements have been finalised for the Dundalk & District Old IRA Easter Sunday Annual Ceremony.
Mass will take place at St Patrick's Cathedral from 9.30am.
The Dundalk Brass Band will then lead a slow march toward the Republican plot, whereupon those in attendance will lay a memorial wreath and recite a decade of the rosary as Gaeilge.
That will be followed by a reading of the 1916 proclamation, while the ceremony will conclude with a lowering of the flags and a rendition of the national anthem.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on