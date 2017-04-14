DETAILS | Dundalk's Easter Rising Commemorations

Arrangements have been finalised for the Dundalk & District Old IRA Easter Sunday Annual Ceremony.



Mass will take place at St Patrick's Cathedral from 9.30am.



The Dundalk Brass Band will then lead a slow march toward the Republican plot, whereupon those in attendance will lay a memorial wreath and recite a decade of the rosary as Gaeilge.



That will be followed by a reading of the 1916 proclamation, while the ceremony will conclude with a lowering of the flags and a rendition of the national anthem.