EVENT GUIDE: What's going on at Creative Spark in Dundalk this week

Creative Spark Print Studio Competition

Creative spark is pleased to announce its 2017 School Print Competition. They would love if any school and students could get creative and contribute some art works.

This year theme is “Irish Mammals”. The competition accepts applicants in the following age groups: 11-13, 14-18 years. Entries much be submitted to Creative Spark Print Studio. Creative Spark, Clontgora, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk. Entries to be received by 4:00pm on 5th May 2017

Cruinniú na Cásca at Mellifont Abbey

Date: Monday 17th April 2017

Time: 13:00 – 17:00

Venue: Meillifont Abbey, Mellifont, Tullyallen, Co, Louth

Mellifont abbey this year will be the site for Louths Cruinniú na Cásca. It will surely be a fun free family day out combining music, storytelling, visual arts, craft and heritage along with a few surprises!

A taste of the entertainment to befall this abbey include Louth traditional music band Kern, near legendary fiddler Gerry O Connor, Archaeologist Geraldine Stout will be on hand to explain the Abbey itself and craftspeople will be making and selling their Louth inspired wares. Creative Spark’s Print Studio will be on hand with Screen-Printing. There will be plenty of activities for the kids and locally produced food and drink. Cruinniú na Cásca is set to be a great day out for the family this Easter Monday. More Information https://cruinniu.rte.ie/event/ cruinniu-na-casca-at- mellifont-abbey-la- cheilliuradh-chultur-lu/

Drogheda Arts Festival Pop-Up Print Studio

Date: Saturday 29th April 2017

Time: 12:00 – 5:00pm

Venue: Riverside, Scotch Hall Shopping Centre, Drogheda, Co. Louth

Saturday 29th April, Scotch Hall in Drogheda will be the venue for a circus extravaganza as part of the Drogheda Arts Festival. We will be there with Creative Spark’s Pop-Up Print Studio. The day is set to be anything but dull so don’t forget to pencil it into your diaries and the best part it’s all free! More information http://droghedaartsfestival. ie/events/spectacle/roll/

Upcoming Training at Creative Spark

Creative Training

Saturday 29th April – Ceramics – Decorate with Slips

10am – 5pm, €80

Saturday 6th May – Free Motion Embroidery

10am – 5pm €80

Enterprise Training Supported by Louth Enterprise Office

Tuesday 25th April – Start Your Own Business (8 Week Course)

10am – 1pm, €100

Wednesday 26th April – Introduction to Website Development

10am – 1pm, €20

Thursday 27th April – Optimise your Online Business Video for Maximum Effect

10am – 2pm, €30

Contact Creative Spark on Facebook, Twitter or call the office direct on 042 938720, email hello@creativespark.ie or visit the website on creativespark.ie