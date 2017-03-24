EVENTS GUIDE: Creative Spark in Dundalk

Creative Spark’s Art as Exchange

Art as Exchange is an informal all-inclusive group of visual artists who meet together for the sake of making public art that is accessible, experiential, participative and/or free. Artist meets bi-weekly in Creative Spark. For more information visit the website https://aaex.artspark.ie/ or email exchange@creativespark.ie to find out more.

ENTER Project Training

As part of the Erasmus+ ENTER Enterprise in Interface, Creative Spark will be pilot testing a training course (curriculum and content) at Creative Spark. The Pilot Testing phase of the ENTER project will take place in each partner country. If you think you would like to be considered for the training pilot test register your interest by email to hello@creativespark.ie

Interface areas, where conflict is a present threat, are increasingly common across European cities and urban areas. The conflicts are generally religious, ethnic or politically motivated and result in an increase in economic and social disadvantage for the people living in these interface areas.

The ENTER Project has been designed to counteract some of these problems by pioneering a toolkit to contribute to greater social inclusion and cohesion. This innovative toolkit will focus on the role of enterprise education and support to transform individual and community wellbeing in these interface areas. For more information visit our website www.enterproject.info

Creative Spark Training

Creative Spark is full of activity in the next couple of weeks starting with a screen-printing workshop taking place on the 1stApril. In this one-day workshop you will learn how to make screen-prints with photographic or hand drawn images. On Saturday the 8th April you can learn how to create contemporary willow vessels with our Contemporary Willow-Weaving Vessels class.

Why not enhance your enterprise skills with a range of training supported by Local Enterprise Office Louth such as Writing a Business Plan and the Start your Own Business Programme. Creative Spark will be holding its monthly ‘Lunch and Learn’ on Thursday 30 March from 1 – 2 pm; this is a great opportunity for networking with people in your field. Contacthello@creativespark.ie for more information.