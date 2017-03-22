Car boot sale planned for McEvoy's Car Park in Dundalk
Rape Crisis North East are hosting their Car Boot Sale on Sunday 9th April, 2017 in McEvoy’s Car Park, Bachelor’s Walk entrance, Dundalk.
Admission for buyers is €2.00 per person, free entry for children attending with parents. Organised by Rape Crisis North East, the event takes place from 10:00am to 4:00pm and sellers with their cars can set-up from 8:30am at a fee of €10.00 per car and €15.00 per van.
All proceeds will go to Rape Crisis North East to provide a much needed counselling and support service to the increased number of Women, Men and Teenagers attending the service.
Prior booking for sellers is essential. To book a space contact Rape Crisis North East Centre on 042 - 9339491 or email info@rcne.ie.
Rape Crisis North East is a registered charity: 11972.
