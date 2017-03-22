Open Mic Night in aid of Dundalk Dog Rescue
Calling all singers and songwriters! Dundalk Dog Rescue will host its first Fundraising Open Mic Night, this Thursday 23rd March in the Spirit Store, Dundalk.
This will be followed by a charity auction, which will include many highly sought after items. Admission is €15 by tickets, which will be available at the door.
The evening commences at 9pm. For more information, visit the Dundalk Dog Rescue website at http://dundalkdogrescue.ie/
