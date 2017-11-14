Glen Emmets appoint former All-Ireland winner as manager

Two-time Meath All-Ireland winner Graham Geraghty has been announced as manager of Glen Emmets.

Geraghty replaces fellow Meathman Kevin Barry in the job. Barry departed after two-and-a-half seasons in the post where he led the Tullyallen outfit to both the Division Three and Junior Football Championship titles.

Emmets' enjoyed a strong 2017 campaign, securing their Division Two league status before pipping Glyde Rangers in the Junior Championship final and reaching the quarter-finals of the Leinster Championship. All of which were in the absence of Conor Grimes and Rúairí O'Neill.

Last year's form resulted in Emmets' stars Ronan Grufferty and James Butler being called into the Louth training squad recently.