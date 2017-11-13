McArdle strikes late as Quay rescue a point against Duleek

NEFL Premier Division

Duleek 2 Quay Celtic 2

Éanna McArdle bundled home an injury-time leveller as Quay Celtic took a point from their fixture with Duleek on Sunday afternoon.

Following a poor start, the Clancy Park outfit went behind when centre-half Dean Sheil conceded a penalty, from which Duleek scored.

However, Martin Smith's charges found their groove from that point onwards and deservedly got on level terms when Aaron Comerford scored a fantastic goal. The striker spun the defender with a neat touch on the edge of the box before firing low to the corner of the net.

And Quay could so easily have gone to the break in front as Cody Magill's shot was saved well by the Duleek stopper.

The second-half was one-way traffic with Quay the dominant side. Chances fell regularly for the Point Road men, though neither Smith, Conall McArdle, Vinny Smith or Comerford could convert.

Those missed chances were to prove costly too, considering Duleek regained the lead with a strike on the breakaway.

But Quay weren't to be denied a deserved share of the spoils as deep into injury-time they forced a corner. 'Keeper John Rogers made his way forward and during the goalmouth scramble, McArdle diverted the ball over the line.

The result is enough to move Quay up to third in the table ahead of Friday night's home match with league leaders Boyne Harps.

Quay Celtic: John Rogers; Shaun O'Connor, Stefan McKevitt, Dean Sheil, Dennis Cholach, David Redmond; Cody Magill, Éanna McArdle, Conall McArdle; Martin Smith, Aaron Comerford

Subs: Vinny Smith, Seán Matthews, Niall McLaughlin, Drew Duffy