Myles' double helps Woodview to fifth win of the season

NEFL Division Two

Woodview Celtic 4 Oldcastle United 1

Jason Myles' brace helped Woodview Celtic on their way to victory over Oldcastle in Muirhevnamor on Sunday afternoon.

Having begun on the front foot, scoring twice in the opening 15-minutes, Conor Macken's side took their foot off the gas somewhat, allowing the Meathmen to gain a foothold in proceedings either side of half-time.

However, the Dundalk side finished strongly with debutant Cian Bromley shooting home a cracker to ensure Woodview picked up their fifth win from seven league encounters.

The Skyblues began strongly with Myles putting them in front after 10-minutes. Neat play through midfield between Stephen Begley and Ray McCann saw the ball transferred to the wide right channel where Deane Browne provided the cross for Myles to fire home the opener.

And the provider of the first soon turned scorer of Woodview's second when he unleashed a superb shot to the top-corner from his right-wing berth. It was an extraordinary finish from one of the club's players of the season.

But Oldcastle took control thereafter and deservedly pulled a goal back when the hosts parted defensively.

Oldcastle looked the likelier in the early stages of the second-half, however, a re-shuffle from Macken saw substitutes Gavin Markey and Bromley have a game-changing influence.

Bromley only signed for Woodview on Friday, though his impact was immediate as fired home wonderfully before setting-up Myles for the fourth.

Woodview's promotion charge continues to gather momentum.

Woodview Celtic: Kyle Carroll; Shea McArdle, Dean Hoey, Cian Myles, Danann Killeen; Ray McCann, Stephen Begley, Jason Myles; Deane Browne, Caolan Dines, Gavin Gaffey

Subs: Gavin Markey, Cian Bromley