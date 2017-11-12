Dundalk RFC U16 Girls lose to Gorey

Girls U16 Rugby

Gorey RFC 42 Dundalk RFC 19

Despite a spirited and battling performance, the Dundalk U16 Girls team lost to Gorey on Saturday.

The scoreline didn't reflect the intensity of the game where there was some great tackling, passing, offloading and phase play by both teams. However, in the end, the Gorey Girls prevailed.

Former Irish Rugby International Shane Byrne refereed the match.

Dundalk scored three tries with Erin Casey, Caoimhe Conroy and Amy McGeough crossing the whitewash, while Amy Turley added two conversions.