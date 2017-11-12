Rugby Union
Dundalk RFC U16 Girls lose to Gorey
Former Irish Rugby International Shane Byrne refereed the match
Gorey RFC 42 Dundalk RFC 19
Despite a spirited and battling performance, the Dundalk U16 Girls team lost to Gorey on Saturday.
The scoreline didn't reflect the intensity of the game where there was some great tackling, passing, offloading and phase play by both teams. However, in the end, the Gorey Girls prevailed.
Dundalk scored three tries with Erin Casey, Caoimhe Conroy and Amy McGeough crossing the whitewash, while Amy Turley added two conversions.
